Cherry Audio looks like it’s heading for Jupiter for its next classic synth plugin

In a decidedly non-cryptic teaser trailer, Cherry Audio has indicated that it will be releasing a new plugin synth based on one of Roland’s classic Jupiter instruments.

The big giveaway is the Solar System graphic, which highlights the fifth planet from the sun - that’ll be Jupiter - in red.

There is a discussion to be had about which synth is going to be emulated, though; the numbers 2 and 4, blended together, appear near the start of the trailer, so could a Jupiter-6 reboot be in the offing?

Cherry Audio has hit a rich vein of synth emulating form over the past couple of years, reviving the ARP 2600 , Juno-106 , Oberheim Eight Voice , Realistic Concertmate MG-1 , Korg MS-20 , Moog Polymoog and Moog Memorymoog .

The announcement of the new synth is set to come on 16 September.