Cherry Audio’s Memorymode synth plugin is a “super-sized” version of the Memorymoog

As expected , Cherry Audio has launched the Memorymode, a plugin version of the mighty Moog Memorymoog polysynth .

Another non-surprise is that this goes beyond what the Memorymoog offered when it was released back in 1982.

The three-oscillator voice architecture and ladder filter circuit of the original have been faithfully emulated, but the Memorymode also offers one-button tempo sync on the LFO, arpeggio section, and delay.

There’s also a Drift parameter - this can be used to control tuning accuracy - and the Modern button brings the sound up to date with fattened bass and extra sparkle at the top end.

Other improvements include MPE support, an expanded Voice Modulation section and the inclusion of more than 600 presets.