“The Roland Jupiter-6 is amazing”: a synth geek shows you why the the dark horse of the Jupiter family deserves more love

It might not be the most well-known of Roland’s classic Jupiter synths - that honour goes to the incredible Jupiter-8 - but the Jupiter-6 deserves more love, says one respected synth lover.

Said synth lover is Mylar Melodies , who calls the 6 “the ever-underappreciated dark horse of the vintage Roland Jupiter polys”.

In a bid to put matters right, he’s put together a deep dive video that demonstrates just why the Jupiter-6 is so special. If you don’t love it after watching this, then you never will...