Buy any virtual instrument and get a second for just $1 – today only at Waves

By

This mega deal includes pianos, synths, clavinets and basses

(Image credit: Waves)

Waves' massive seasonal deals push continues apace. They're currently on day 2 of 10 days worth of epic deals for music makers and producers. Today's focus is on virtual instruments, from pianos to synths and basses.

For one day only you can buy a virtual instrument and chuck another one in your basket for just $1 extra. Even better, all of Waves' virtual instruments (listed below) have been slashed to just $29.99, meaning you can double up for just $30.99

Bagging this deal is easy: simply add two (or 4 or 6) virtual instruments to your basket and punch in the code WAVESVI at checkout in order to redeem your discount.

That cut-price virtual instruments list in full

  • Bass Fingers
  • Bass Slapper
  • Clavinet
  • Codex Wavetable Synth
  • Electric 200 Piano
  • Electric 88 Piano
  • Electric Grand 80 Piano
  • Element 2.0 Virtual Analog Synth
  • Flow Motion FM Synth
  • Grand Rhapsody Piano
  • Morphoder