30 Waves plugins just dropped to Black Friday prices with up to 89% off

We're barely into the month of November, but already the Black Friday plugin deals are raining down on us. Waves always gets in on the discounting early doors and their new early bird Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) has shot them out of the gate well ahead of silly season.

So, what's actually up for grabs? Well, for a limited time you can save up to 89% off a range of Waves’ biggest hitters, some of which feature in our guide to the best Waves plugins.

For this initial sale, prices have dropped as low as $24.99 on a range of plugins - from compressors, reverbs and EQs, to vocal processors, signature packs and even the popular Abbey Road plugins, they're all present and correct. There's also cash off multi-plugin bundles, enabling you to save big on bulk buys. Whether you’re looking to upgrade or you want to add some new tools to your arsenal, now's the time to invest.

Even better, the more you put in your basket, the more you will save. You'll get an additional 10% off your second plugin, 30% off your third plugin, and 50% off your fifth plugin. That's some serious cash back in your pocket.

(opens in new tab) Waves early Black Friday deals: Up to 89% off (opens in new tab)

Get your hands on stone cold Waves classics like CLA Vocals, Waves Tune, Abbey Road Vinyl and loads more, saving potentially hundreds of dollars in the process. Even better, the more you spend, the bigger the discount gets.

(opens in new tab) Waves bundles: starting from just $39.99 (opens in new tab)

Bundles represent one of the best ways to get your hands on loads of killer production tools for way less than you would pay buying them individually. You can get up to 91% off the classic Gold, Silver and Platinum packs, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, with artist bundles, virtual instruments and more all included.

Black Friday will officially land on 25 November, but we're certain there will be plenty of crazy deals dropping from Waves in the coming weeks. Often they do things week by week, so don't bank on these latest deals being the same in 7 days time. Our advice would be to pounce on these early deals when you see them, because many of them won’t return to these super low prices again.

As we get closer to the big day, keep it locked to our Black Friday music deals page for all the latest and biggest offers.

Explore more great Black Friday offers