10 of the best Black Friday synth deals we've spotted this Cyber Weekend

It's Black Friday once again, and we're excitedly roving the internet in search of the finest deals on all manner of musical gadgetry, from guitars and pedals to plugins and studio monitors.

What's really tickling our tootsie roll, though, is the discounts we're spotting on synthesizers, as retailers slash $100s off analogue and digital synths from Korg (opens in new tab), Roland (opens in new tab), Behringer (opens in new tab), Arturia (opens in new tab), Teenage Engineering (opens in new tab) and IK Multimedia (opens in new tab).

So much so that we've decided to round up all of the best Black Friday synth deals we've found in one convenient place - 10 of them, to be exact. Whether you're after a budget synth to throw in your backpack or something a little more professional, there's a deal for you this Cyber Weekend, and we're here to find it.

1. Korg MS-20 Mini - $230 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Korg MS-20 Mini (was $719.99, now $489) (opens in new tab)

The Korg MS-20 will be a familiar sight to seasoned synthesists and remains one of the brand's most revered products, but we're equally enamoured with the MS-20 Mini, a pint-sized variation on the semi-modular classic that packs its self-oscillating filters, flexible patching system and inimitable sound into a more portable - and affordable - package.



2. ASM Hydrasynth Explorer - $100 off at Sweetwater

(opens in new tab) ASM Hydrasynth Explorer (was $599, now $499) (opens in new tab)

ASM's OG Hydrasynth is a bold and experimental instrument made for intrepid synthesists, but there's a catch - it's a little on the expensive side. Enter the Hydrasynth Explorer, a slimmed-down, compact 37-key version that packs the same innovative spirit into a more affordable package, along with the original's renowned 8-voice sound engine, 3 WaveScan oscillators and four LFO-based 'Mutators' for proper gnarly sound-mangling. Highly recommended.



3. Teenage Engineering OP-Z - $89 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Teenage Engineering OP-Z (was $599, now $509) (opens in new tab)

Many a hullabaloo has been made over Teenage Engineering's cutesy and expensive synth/sampler, the OP-1, but truth be told, we're far more excited by its more affordable sibling, the OP-Z. It's a third of the price, for a start, and delivers 16 tracks of sequencing for both synths and samples. Get this - the OP-Z even has the ability to manipulate video and lights too, a feature that we haven't seen on any other instrument in this price range.



4. Roland Juno-DS61 - $300 off at Guitar Center

(opens in new tab) Roland Juno-DS61 (was $999, now $699) (opens in new tab)

The legendary Juno range has lived on through a number of modern incarnations, one of which is this fantastic Juno-DS61, a 61-key workstation synthesizer that packs a strong feature-set and wide variety of sounds into a compact, lightweight chassis with a simple, uncomplicated interface. Perfect for gigging musicians, or those looking to expand their home studio.



5. Behringer Odyssey Synthesizer - $191 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Behringer Odyssey Synthesizer (was $689, now $516) (opens in new tab)

This stellar clone of ARP's legendary Odyssey synthesizer gives you pretty much everything you'd want from that '70s classic for a price that's significantly easier to stomach. Two analogue oscillators, a flexible voltage-controlled filter, onboard sequencer and digital effects engine make this one a no-brainer for any synthesist looking to embark on an odyssey into electronic music-making.



6. Korg Volca Modular - $60 off at Sweetwater

(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Modular (was $229, now $169) (opens in new tab)

The Volca series is enduringly popular, and it's not hard to see why - these nifty little gizmos pack some serious sonic power into a portable, affordable package. Our pick of the bunch is the Volca Modular, a semi-modular gem that brings West Coast synthesis to the Volca range. Practically anything to be patched into anything on the Volca Modular, and 20 patch cables are included, so you can get started designing sounds straight away.





7. IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro Desktop - $130 off at Guitar Center

(opens in new tab) IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro Desktop (was $399, now $269) (opens in new tab)

There's not many worthwhile analogue synths you can get for under $500 that are worth a second look, but the UNO Synth Pro is one of them. Its dual-filter, 3-oscillator paraphonic design can be geared towards a striking variety of sounds, while the 64-step sequencer and 256 presets make track-building quick and easy. Consider that alongside the 12 custom-designed digital effects and you've got a strong contender.



8. Elektron Digitone - $170 off at Sweetwater

(opens in new tab) Elektron Digitone (was $849, now $679) (opens in new tab)

This 8-voice polyphonic digital synth packs in a ton of power and functionality in to its compact form factor. Combining advanced FM synthesis with a familiar subtractive synthesis signal flow, Digitone's equipped with four independent synth tracks, multimode filtering and built-in effects, making for a surprisingly capable little unit.

9. Arturia Microfreak - $56 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Arturia Microfreak (was $405, now $349) (opens in new tab)

The Microfreak is a funky, French digital-analogue hybrid that stands out as one of the most unique budget synthesizers on the market. Billed as an 'algorithmic' synthesizer, its 12-mode digital oscillator covers vast tonal terrain, while the 25-key Buchla Easel-style capacitive keyboard is capable of polyphonic aftertouch.

10. Korg Monologue - $130 off at Sweetwater