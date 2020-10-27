Big savings and free gifts up for grabs in the Positive Grid Halloween Monster sale

The Black Friday guitar deals might be a little way off yet, but that doesn't mean you can't bag a bargain ahead of the big day - as Positive Grid's Halloween Monster deals prove. Today you can save up to 22% off the 5-star Spark 40 amp and bag bundle, plus up to 40% off their Bias software.

You've probably heard of the Spark before – it's turned plenty of heads since launch and has sold over 100,000 units to date. In fact, we think it's one of the best value smart practice guitar amps out there. What's more, we can't remember a time when it's been this keenly priced.

Today you can pick up the Positive Grid Spark for just $269/£207 with a custom-made Traveler gig bag thrown in. This bundle would normally cost you $349/£268 so you’ll save $80/£61 today. There are limited numbers of Spark/bag bundles remaining, so if you’re considering it, now is the time to strike.

If software is more your thing, you can also save 40% off Positive Grid’s ace Bias Amp and effects studio software. That means you can get the fully-loaded Elite Bias FX 2 package for $179/£138 when you’d normally pay $299/£230.

That same discount is also applied to the Elite version of Bias Amp 2, while bundles and expansion packs are also enjoying top discounts right now.

Positive Grid Spark 40 + bag | Was $349/$268, now: $269/£207

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Save 40% off Bias Amp and FX software

Transform your tone with access to a vast collection of amps, effects and more. Customise the available tones to create your sound.View Deal

About the Positive Grid Spark 40

The 40-watt modelling amp is packed with features, including: