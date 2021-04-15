The best Focal Listen Professional deals in April 2021: find the best prices on our top rated studio headphones

When you’re choosing a pair of headphones, you’ll likely have a specific end-use in mind. This could be mixing, or recording, or just kicking back on a Sunday with some tunes. However you plan on using them, there are specialist headphones that will cater to your needs. The alternative, however, is to find yourself a ‘do everything’ set like the Focal Listen Professional. And, luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best Focal Listen Professional deals we could find on the web so these high-class cans could be yours for less than you thought.

The Listen Professional marks the next generation of Focal’s premium range, replacing the much-loved Spirit Pro line. In doing so, the French brand has created one of the most versatile, well-rounded offers at this particular price point, with features and performance that will appeal to users across a range of applications. Allow us to explain why…

The best Focal Listen Professional deals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Focal ) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Focal) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Focal)

We are not, in must be said, short of options when it comes to headphones these days. But with so many options to choose from, and with so many established brands with skin in the game, it can be hard to justify choosing one model over another. There’s something pleasing, however, about a brand producing a range which can be all things to all people, yet without sacrificing audio quality.

The Focal Listen Professional is a great example. By combining studio-grade sonic credentials with an innovative, comfortable form factor, Focal has created something which could quite easily claim to be the only set of cans you’ll need, regardless of what you’re doing.

From a music production perspective, there’s a lot to like. The broad frequency spectrum means you can mix and master with confidence, although the closed-back construction does reduce the overall soundstage slightly. We loved the inclusion of two interchangeable cables though; one is a shorter ‘everyday’ use cable – more on that in a minute - but the other is a coiled five metre beast which is ideal for studio use.

For regular everyday use, we were pleased to see the inclusion of a separate 1.4 metre cable with in-line remote control and microphone . You could quite easily see how the five-metre cable could stay at home while you take the Listen Professionals out of the house and use the shorter cable to take phone calls on the go.

Special mention goes to the overall comfort of the Listen Professionals. You can see a lot of attention has been put into ensuring they are a snug – but not too snug – fit on your head, while the memory foam earpads ensure a degree of soundproofing from outside noise. There’s a lot to like about the Focal Listen Professional headphones. The inclusion of a carry case is a neat touch, and make for an overall package which is hard to beat at this price.

Read the full Focal Listen Professional review

Focal Listen Professional deals: Alternatives

There aren’t many solid, all-round headphones of a similar ilk to the Focals so, being a music tech site, we’ll focus on some similarly priced models which excel at production, performance and recording. We’re particularly fond of the Austrian Audio HI-X50 closed-back headphones, which have been receiving rave reviews across the web on account of their sturdy build, balanced sound and unique design. Alternatively, the classic Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro are well worth a look; aside from being some of the most comfortable cans we’ve ever worn, their broad sound stage and transparent sound is the stuff of legend and can be found in pro studios everywhere for good reason.