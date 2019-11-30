Best Cyber Monday 2019 beginner e-kit deal? $200 off the Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle

If you're a drumming beginner, e-kits have a lot to offer these days. In fact, they're the most practical place to start for a lot of people.

Build quality has never been higher and, more importantly, even entry level electronic drum kits are sounding and feeling better than ever.

In many ways, Alesis has been a leader in this field, and you should seriously consider snapping up this deal while it lasts.

DON'T MISS: The 12 best electronic drum kits

Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon

This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians

- loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for drummers

- save up to 74% on gear for drummers SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products

- score savings on thousands of products Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment

- make big holiday savings on music equipment MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19

- save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19 Walmart.com - great deals on music gear

- great deals on music gear Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops

- top deals on iPads and laptops Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on

- black Tag tech sale now on PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software

- up to 95% off the latest music-making software Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!

- daily deals, free plugins and more! Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles

Our top Cyber Monday electronic drum kit deal picks

Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon

This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal

Alesis Strike Pro bundle: $2,499.99 | save $122

Not only is this a super capable kit complete with mesh heads and a powerful module, but this bundle comes complete with a kick pedal, hi-hat stand, throne, AKG K 240 headphones and sticks.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV kit + pedal + headphones: just $1,199.99

Not only is the TD-17KV an incredible piece of kit that will stick with you throughout your drumming journey, but this mega deal includes a bundle of essential accessories – that's a pedal, headphones, throne and sticks thrown in.View Deal

Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal

Roland TD-17KVX: save $199.99 and get free throne!

For just $1799.99 you get fantastic real-feel mesh pads, a super powerful module and, with this ace Cyber Monday deal, a super comfy Roland hydraulic throne included.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: just $1,199.99, with a FREE drum mat

The TD-17 range hits the sweet spot in Roland’s V-drums range for features, sound and playing experience at an affordable price. Today, the KV edition is $129 off and comes complete with a free drum mat. An unmissable deal!View Deal

Roland TD-17KL: just $999.99

Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal

Roland TD-25K: $1,999.99 @Sweetwater + free $200 gift card

This e-kit deal is an absolute steal, considering it was originally $2,778.99. A cutting-edge piece of kit for home practice and home recording, the TD-25K features all the power of Roland’s flagship drums in an affordable package. You can use your $200 gift card to pick up some sticks, headphones or a new amp, too!View Deal