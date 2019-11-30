Best Cyber Monday 2019 beginner e-kit deal? $200 off the Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle

If you're a drumming beginner, e-kits have a lot to offer these days. In fact, they're the most practical place to start for a lot of people.
Build quality has never been higher and, more importantly, even entry level electronic drum kits are sounding and feeling better than ever.
In many ways, Alesis has been a leader in this field, and you should seriously consider snapping up this deal while it lasts.
DON'T MISS: The 12 best electronic drum kits
Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon
This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal
Our top Cyber Monday electronic drum kit deal picks
Alesis Command X Mesh E-Drums: was $849.00, now $649.99
Another all-mesh bargain up for grabs this weekend, the Command X trumps The TD-MKX offering in pure numbers, with four cymbal pads and 70 drum kits.View Deal
Alesis Strike Pro bundle: $2,499.99 | save $122
Not only is this a super capable kit complete with mesh heads and a powerful module, but this bundle comes complete with a kick pedal, hi-hat stand, throne, AKG K 240 headphones and sticks.View Deal
Roland TD-1K e-kit for beginners: save $150, pay just $349
If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommend. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal
Roland TD-1DMKX Set + extra ride: was $799.99, now $699.99
We wouldn't hesitate to recommend any TD-1 all-mesh kit, and the addition of that extra ride, plus this bargain price, makes this deal a no-brainer for beginner or improving drummers.View Deal
Roland TD-17KV kit + pedal + headphones: just $1,199.99
Not only is the TD-17KV an incredible piece of kit that will stick with you throughout your drumming journey, but this mega deal includes a bundle of essential accessories – that's a pedal, headphones, throne and sticks thrown in.View Deal
Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!
This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal
Roland TD-17KVX: save $199.99 and get free throne!
For just $1799.99 you get fantastic real-feel mesh pads, a super powerful module and, with this ace Cyber Monday deal, a super comfy Roland hydraulic throne included.View Deal
Roland TD-17KV e-kit: just $1,199.99, with a FREE drum mat
The TD-17 range hits the sweet spot in Roland’s V-drums range for features, sound and playing experience at an affordable price. Today, the KV edition is $129 off and comes complete with a free drum mat. An unmissable deal!View Deal
Roland TD-17KL: just $999.99
Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal
Roland TD-25K: $1,999.99 @Sweetwater + free $200 gift card
This e-kit deal is an absolute steal, considering it was originally $2,778.99. A cutting-edge piece of kit for home practice and home recording, the TD-25K features all the power of Roland’s flagship drums in an affordable package. You can use your $200 gift card to pick up some sticks, headphones or a new amp, too!View Deal
Simmons SD600: was $549.99 | now $399.99 | save $150
Simmons has a long and respected history in the electronic drums world. This kit is an absolute bargain for beginners or those needing a cheap home practice kit – mesh heads and user-friendly module, what more could you ask for?View Deal