The beginner keyboard checklist: all the essentials you need to start playing today

A damper pedal is an absolute must for pianists and a very desirable accessory for synth and other keyboard players too. Hit the damper pedal and a note will sustain for considerably longer, the exact time depending on the instrument. Confusingly, it’s sometimes called a sustain pedal because it was originally conceived to lift the dampers from piano strings in order for them to sustain and resonate sympathetically. This effect is almost certainly modelled on your keyboard, which may also allow you to ‘half-pedal’ for a more moderate result.

Damper pedals are not always universally compatible across keyboard brands, one issue being polarity, which if incorrect will give the opposite effect – Roland and Yamaha, for example, favour opposite polarities. Amusingly, to a point, pressing your foot down on the ‘wrong’ pedal will release the sustain whereas lifting it off will introduce it.

Fortunately, some damper pedals have switchable polarity, a feature that can be found hidden in the settings menu of some keyboards too. If in doubt, stick to the same brand for both keyboard and pedal.

One of our favourites is the robust Roland DP-10, which is very smooth, responsive and won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with half-pedalling and can also be used as an assignable on/off switch. Yamaha’s FC4A is another great damper pedal, but it doesn’t allow half-pedalling, which may or may not be important to you. It’s a touch pricier too.