Thought you’d missed your chance to save 50% on Arturia’s V Collection 8 and FX Collection 2 plugin bundles? We have great news for you

If you missed the half price Black Friday plugin deals on Arturia’s stellar V Collection 8 and FX Collection 2 plugin bundles, the good news is that Thomann has you covered. In an exclusive offer, it’s currently giving you 50% off each of them, bringing their prices down to a bargain €299 and €199 respectively.

V Collection 8 gives you all the classic keyboard sounds you’ll ever need. It features lovingly emulated software versions of synths from the likes of Roland, Yamaha, Moog, Oberheim and many more, and with the price slashed from €599 to just €299 (or £251), there’s never been a better time to buy.

FX Collection 2, meanwhile, takes a similar approach to effects, giving you plugin takes on vintage reverbs, compressors, modulation effects and more. It’s a pretty good deal at the regular €399 price, but at €199 (£167), it’s an absolute steal. You can read our reviews of both at the links below.

These prices apply until 2 February, and are for European customers only. Head over to the Thomann website and take advantage of them while you can.

Arturia V Collection 8: Was €599, now €299

When the price of V Collection 8 was originally slashed to this low price on Black Friday is was Arturia's biggest V Collection discount ever, so it's pleasing to it return once more. Buy today and load up on classic keyboard sounds.

