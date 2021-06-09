Arturia’s FX Collection 2 offers even more ‘audio effect plugins that you’ll actually use’

Arturia has unveiled version 2 of its FX Collection, which brings together 22 “audio effects that you’ll actually use”.

This is seven more than in the previous FX collection . The plugins are divided into seven categories - Bus FX, Modulations, Compressors, Delays, Reverbs, Preamps and Filters - each of which contains three processors

Newcomers to the FX Collection include Bus Force, an original parallel processor with filter, EQ, compressor and saturation modules; the Neve-style Comp Diode-609 stereo compressor; Phaser Bi-Tron, a dual phaser that promises “boutique guitar pedal charm”; and Chorus Jun-6, which is based on Roland’s classic Juno chorus.

Other highlights include new preamp options for the Space Echo-style Delay Tape-201, a refined preset browser, 200 new presets, and enhanced in-app tutorials that explain how the effects work. There’s support for the NKS Native Kontrol Standard, too.