Arturia’s FX Collection gives you 15 plugin effects You’ll Actually Use, so could that be all you need?

Arturia has spent the past couple of years putting together a pretty comprehensive line-up of what it cheekily refers to as plugins ‘You’ll Actually Use’. Now, for the sake of simplicity and value for money, it’s put them all together in a single bundle.

Offering both emulations of classic hardware and all-new designs, FX Collection covers reverbs, delays , preamps, filters and compressors . The plugins were created using what we’re told are “circuit-accurate modelling” techniques in order to capture every nuance and detail.

Each plugin offers the likes of lookahead tracking, envelope followers, sidechaining and pre-post EQ for plenty of creative control, and you get presets based on the settings used by pro studio engineers. There are in-app tutorials, too, so you can learn the plugins as you use them.

The FX Collection is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price will be $399/€399, but until 4 March you can purchase it for $299/€299. There are also crossgrade prices (starting at $49).