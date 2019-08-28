Could Arturia’s 3 Delays You’ll Actually Use put your other echo plugins in the shade?

Arturia is back with another bundle of ‘Effects You’ll Actually Use’, this time a triple pack of delay plugins (previous collections have covered filters, preamps and compressors). The theory, as the suite’s name suggests, is that these are practical processors that will give you the sound and tones you want with the minimum of fuss.

The first plugin, Delay Tape-201, is modelled on a certain ‘70s ‘space’ delay that’s a perennial favourite among guitarists and producers. Then there’s the Delay Memory-Brigade, an emulation of a classic bucket brigade delay pedal - again, no prizes for guessing which one. This promises a dark tone and massive feedback potential.

The third plugin, Delay Eternity, is a new design that’s said to offer a multitude of modulation possibilities. There are LFOs, twin delay lines and “signal-smashing effects” within the feedback loop.

The standard price for the 3 Delays You’ll Actually Use is $199/€199, but until 9 September you can have the bundle for $99/€99. Existing Arturia customers are entitled to even bigger discounts. The collection runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.