An Epiphone Les Paul Special II for less than $200? Yes, right here

Black Friday music deals are amassing just over the horizon, but lots of stores are already in the discounting spirit. The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale is a case in point. It's almost over though, so if you fancy a bargain get your skates on.

This limited edition Epi Les Paul Special II is worth a sniff, for starters. Normally selling for $229, it's currently up for grabs for less that $200 - at $194.65 to be very precise.

It sports a flamed maple top, mahogany body, bolt-on mahogany neck, chrome hardware and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

650R (neck) and 700T (bridge) open-coil humbuckers, a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece round out the package.

Head to Musician's Friend now and use the code 'rocktober' at check out to activate the discount.

And, as more deals inevitably emerge, stay tuned to our Black Friday music deals and Black Friday guitar deals hubs in the build up to the big day.