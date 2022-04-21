All of Waves' plugin bundles are 50% off for the next 24 hours

The software sales seem pretty relentless at the minute. We're not complaining, but with Plugin Boutique slashing big bucks off software from SSL, Scaler and more, and 69% off Output's epic plugin bundle for starters, it can be tough knowing where to direct your hard earned. Waves' latest offering may be the best value solution, delivering their fantastic plugin bundles at 50% off with the code BUNDLE50. But you'll need to jump on it quick, there was 21 hours left when we published this.

Bundles are a great way to access loads of useful recording, mixing and mastering tools for way less than you’d pay for them individually. Use the code BUNDLE50 at checkout and you'll save hundreds of dollars off top bundles including Waves Gold ($799 down to $179.99) and Diamond ($2,999 down to $248.99), the killer SSL 4000 Collection ($749 down to $98.99) and Chris Lord Alge’s amazing CLA Classic Compressors ($399 down to $64.99). With 55 bundles in total to choose from, and discounted prices as low as $39.99, there’s a bargain to be had for every budget and type of music maker.

50% off plugin bundles at Waves

Save on 55 killer software bundles, whether you want to add a touch of Abbey Road magic to your recordings, go to town on vocal production or record amazing guitars, there’s a bundle for every application in this sale.

Waves Horizon Bundle: Was $3,999 , now $299.99,

You can save a whopping 50% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 , now $99.99

Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $99.99. Read our full Waves Silver review.

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999 , now $199.99

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at an amazing price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $200, which works out at $3.33 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

Waves Vocal Production bundle: $1,350 , now $199.99

Bring your vocal A-game with $1,150 off Waves' fully-loaded Vocal Production package. Roll out the 15 essential tools in this bundle and your vocals will go from zero to hero.

As is usually the way with Waves, there's are a few added bonuses the more you spend too. Spend $50 and you'll receive a free plugin from this list of 100. Spend $90 and get 2 free plugins, or spend $120 and you'll bag 3 freebies. You'll have 72 hours to redeem your free gifts. You can't argue with that.

But, let us reiterate, this 50% off bundle sale is a very limited time offer, so you'll need to decide today if you're going to bite the bullet.

What’s more, all of Waves plugins have now been upgraded so they’re compatible with M1-equipped Apple computers (in the market? These are the best Apple MacBook Pro M1 deals).

Unsure what to choose? Explore our pick of the best Waves plugins

