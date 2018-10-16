Accusonus’s Era Voice Leveler plugin lets you smooth out your vocals with a single knob

Accusonus has added a new processor to its Era range of one-knob plugins: the Era Voice Leveler. This automatically detects level differences in vocal and other voice recordings and enables you to correct them in real-time, saving you time that would otherwise have been spent making manual gain adjustments.

As well as enabling you to level out vocals just by turning a knob, the plugin also includes a Tight mode that gives you a more focused sound that makes your vocals stand out from the music. Emphasis mode, meanwhile, detects problems in tonal balance and applies subtle processing to correct them.

The Era Voice Leveler is available now as part of Accusonus’s Era Bundle Standard and Era Bundle Pro. These are currently available for the introductory prices of $119 and $349 respectively, and run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Demos are available, too.

Find out more on the Accusonus website.