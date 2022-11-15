Save 20% on all versions of Ableton Live and the Push MIDI controller

Ableton Live is arguably the most popular DAW on the market, and you can currently get it at a 20% discount.

Available for a limited time, you can grab this offer from the Ableton website and at various retailers, and there are also 20% savings to be had on Push, upgrades to Live 11 (Suite or Standard) all Ableton Packs and crossgrades to Max 8.

The 20% discount is applicable to all versions of Live - Intro, Standard and Suite - and you don’t need to use a code to take advantage of it. Just hit the Buy Now button and the saving will automatically be applied.

If you’re new to the Live game, you might also consider one of the Push controller bundles. You can choose to buy this performance-friendly instrument with any version of the DAW and, again, you’ll save yourself 20%.

These offers won’t be around forever, but we do hear that they’ll be available right through to the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.