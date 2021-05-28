129 popular plugins slashed to just $29.99 in the Waves Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day 2021 falls this coming Monday, 31 May, and with it comes a slew of Memorial Day sales. But what's in it for us musicians? Well, quite a lot actually, starting with this mega deal from Waves. 129 of their most epic plugins have been dropped to just $29.99, offering music-makers cut-price tools for almost any production application you can imagine.

So, whether you're just getting into home recording, or you need a little dusting of magic to finish that mix you've been working on, now's the time to check out what's on offer at Waves.

But that's not all. Spend $50 and you'll receive another plugin of your choice (from this list) absolutely free. Spend over $90 and you can choose 2 free plugins. Drop over $120 worth into your basket and you'll bag yourself 3 extra free plugins. If your sights are set on becoming a better music producer, now's the time to add some new tricks to your bag.

In this sale Waves has included everything from classic emulations like the J37 Tape plugin, to the SSL G-Master Buss Compressor and Chris Lord Alge CLA Vocals, all priced at just $29.99 for a limited time.

But that's not all. Waves bundles come highly recommended, delivering vast collections of ace music production tools, and there are plenty of bundle discounts to be had right now too. The best-selling Horizon Bundle is currently down from its full price of $3,999 to just $329. The SSL 4000 Collection normally retails for $749, but here it's $119.99, and the Chris Lorde Alge Signature Series bundle will cost you just $68.99 instead of $399.

This promo runs through to the end of Memorial Day itself, Monday May 31, so take advantage while you can.

