Yamaha’s HS Series studio monitors are a modern standard for the affordable studio rig - and they're 25% off for Black Friday

Good speakers are a non-negotiable aspect to any decent studio environment. As a home producer, there’s a great deal you can get away with using a trusty pair of over-ear studio headphones , but nothing will tell you quite as much about your mix as a solid pair of studio monitors. In an ever-growing field of budget-priced monitor speakers, there’s a clear and stalwart winner: Yamaha. The HS series of monitor speakers are modern icons - and, even better, yours for up to $125 off at Sweetwater , with this killer Black Friday music deal .

Yamaha’s HS-series studio monitors take partly after the infamous NS10M speakers of old, but with fifty years of lessons learned in integrated amplification and frequency response mixed in. The result is a range of highly accessible and clear-sounding monitors that don’t break the burgeoning producer’s bank – a range which, this Black Friday, you can buy into with a 25% discount.

Yamaha HS monitors: Up to $125 off at Sweetwater

The Yamaha HS Series trucks in the successes of Yamaha’s iconic studio speakers past, bringing quality reference monitor tech to the sub-$500 price range. Yamaha’s HS5 monitors are perfect for the small space (and our top pick for mixing in our best studio monitors guide), and all the more perfect for their Black Friday discount price of $149.99 per speaker; the HS8i speakers, meanwhile, are hefty in sound and price, ideal for wall-mounting over your desk in larger studio spaces - and yours for $115 off.

The Yamaha HS5 is the smallest and cheapest of the bunch on offer here, with a 5” cone and 1” dome tweeter together providing incredible clarity of sound in a fairly demure chassis. These are the perfect size and demeanor for home studio spaces, with an airy mid-range and enough heft for nearfield desk-borne monitoring. They’re currently $50 off per speaker .

On the other end of the scale, you have the Yamaha HS8, currently with $99 off per speaker . This monster is big and bad, with an 8” woofer sure to fill the largest of control rooms; Room Control and High Trim switches on the rear let you tune them to suit your room, whether taming low-mid information or giving yourself a little trebly boost. If you’re after a little more oomph in the low end, you can also avail of a 25%-discounted HS8S subwoofer to incorporate into your HS-series monitor set-up.

For more involved studio fit-outs, Sweetwater have also discounted each speaker’s wall-mountable equivalent; the HS-i series adds four separate mounting points to each speaker chassis, enabling you to wall- or ceiling-mount your monitors for maximum studio set-up sleekness. Each of these i-variant speakers have gotten the same 25%-off treatment, the Yamaha HS7i enjoying a price-drop of over $100 per speaker .

