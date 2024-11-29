Some of our favourite Zero-G soundtrack sample libraries and virtual instruments are up to 60% off this Black Friday

There's a lot of software deals to take in this Black Friday (which we're trying our utmost to keep track of, here) but our own eyes (and wallets!) can't help but be drawn to those big price drops around stuff that we've used ourselves - and we can personally vouch for its greatness. Zero-G certainly fits that bill. It's offering up to 60% reductions across its stellar line of cinematic libraries and sound design suites. It's an undeniably attractive offering.

Included among the discounts is Ethera Gold 2.5 - a stellar Kontakt vocal and vocal effect instrument that has been regularly deployed on some of our own personal projects. It was $99.95 and now is available for $55.95.



Then there's the likes of the impactful Elements - Cinematic Rhythms; a great repository of big screen-ready beats. It's now at the low price of $51.95 (from $79.95).

One of our favourites from a couple of years ago, Elements - Modern Scoring Synth - is now at $61,95, reduced from $94.95.

The entire Zero-G store is currently under offer, with an extra 15% bonus for those that apply the code BFBOOST on selected items. The offer runs until Wednesday 4th of December so you'll need to be quick.



Some of our top-picks this Black Friday include:



Ethera Gold 2.5 - $59.95

Elements - Kepler - $87.95

Wonder - $43.96

Ethera Gold: Prometheus - $82.50

Shadow Strings - $52.46



Zero-G has been producing exemplary sonic wares for more than 20 years, with the Ethera series in particular being a favourite of both the pro composer world and the amateur sound designer.



