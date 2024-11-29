Acon Digital reduce their superlative stock of software to its lowest price ever this Black Friday, with 70% off until December 5th

Providers of some of our favourite mixing and audio restoration tools, Acon Digital, have really gone all out this Black Friday, with up to 70% off some of their key plugins. Their exemplary range covers some of the most dexterous mastering, restoration and editing software, and this short-term offer is up their with our top Black Friday deals this year.



The offer, which is in place until Thursday December 5th is also running over with our favoured dealer Sweetwater and on Acon's own website. It finds items such as Acon's exquisite algorithmic reverb plugin Digital Verberate 2.x at the low, low price of £23.90 - a far cry from its usual price of £79.90. That's a wallet-pleasing 70% reduction.



There's also a range of items down by a not inconsiderable 50%, including the stellar Digital Equalise (now at £39.90) and the Digital De-Filter which comes in at the same reduced cost. Other reduced items include the sublime Acoustica Post Production Suite bundle available for £174.90 - from its usual price of £249.90 (30% off) and the full Acon Digital Mix & Mastering Suite now at the astounding price of £54.90 (50% off).

Acon Digital: Get up to 70% off key items in audio restoration, mixing and mastering with both their Mix and Mastering and Post-Production Suites at an impressive 50% and 30% off respectively

What makes Acon Digital's plugins and software suites worth a look? Well, they're one of those companies that are harnessing the ability of AI to assist users in a genuinely helpful way. Used in conjunction with each other, users can easily get professional grade audio restoration and super-clear audio fidelity.



The recently-released realtime stem separation plugin, Remix was of particular note. We tested Remix, alongside a range of other stem separation plugins recently.

If you’re in the market for software deals this weekend, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday plugin deals over on our hub page.