HyperWarp - Baby Audio - Official Tutorial - YouTube Watch On

Described as a ‘time-bending granular effect’, Baby Audio’s latest release HyperWarp is a rhythmic multi-effect plugin designed to quickly mangle sounds and inspire new ideas.

The plugin’s UI combines a customisable graph-style time manipulator with macro-controlled effects, aiming to allow users to quickly warp sounds while also providing precise control over rhythmic manipulation, glitches and stutter effects.

The heart of the plugin is Baby Audio’s granular processing engine. This breaks incoming audio down into micro samples that are then played back in a manner dictated by its controls, which allow users to alter the resolution, pitch and distribution of the grains, as well as dialling in a feedback loop.

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HyperWarp also has a range of seven different profiles that apply further effects to the granular engine. Clean Warp provides the most straightforward granular processing with independent control over pitch and time. Flange Warp, meanwhile, is said to produce “tight grains, squeaky effects.” These are joined by Degrade Warp, which combines lo-fi processing and filtering.

Filter Spam is designed to apply randomised per-grain motion-controlled filtering. Harmo-Nicer creates dense harmonic effects using pitch-shifted grain. Fauxcode is a ‘resonant harmonic generator’ said to create sounds akin to a classic vocoder. Finally, Lo-Fizzly combines granular processing with digital downsampling.

(Image credit: Baby Audio)

Where these effects become really interesting, however, is when paired with the time manipulation graph at the top of the interface. This allows users to draw a looping, complex LFO-like curve that controls the playback of the audio coming from the engine – almost like manipulating the playback of an old fashioned tape deck.

This allows users to create any combination of stutters – by causing the playback to jump backwards – slow down and speed up effects, reversed playback or granular ‘freeze’ effects, where the plugin holds the audio output at a specific point in the loop.

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The shape, movement and rhythm of these effects are controlled using the graph, which allows users to input steps based around a tempo-synced grid, freely draw curves, import or export rhythmic patterns or randomise various elements of the grid.

Those randomisation tools come in two flavours: Steppy and Curvy. According to Baby Audio, “the Steppy randomiser generates patterns that emphasise glitched-out stutters while the Curvy randomiser focuses on swing effects, record scratches and other changes in speed over time.”

According to Baby Audio: “By combining graphical time manipulation with granular processing, HyperWarp gives producers the power to reimagine their audio into glitchy rhythmic chops, or use any input as raw material for granular sound design.”

For those in search of quick inspiration, HyperWarp comes stocked with 190 presets designed to warp and manipulate sounds of all varieties.

HyperWarp is out now priced at $99/£79, but it’s currently available for an introductory price of $49/£39. A rent-to-own option is also available. Head to the Baby Audio site for more information.