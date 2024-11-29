If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to stock up on mixing tools, 25% off FabFilter plugins might be exactly what you need

When it comes to mixing plugins, FabFilter is one of the best developers out there. Honestly, I’m a big advocate for the idea that you don’t need to spend money on expensive plugins in order to make great music, but even I’ll concede that FabFilter plugins make it considerably easier to get a track over the line.

Of the range, EQ plugin Pro-Q 3 stands out as the must-have. Despite being five years old, it’s still up there with the most advanced EQ tools, with 24 bands of dynamic EQ, linear phase mode, an EQ match function and more. The Pro-R 2 is also rightly beloved for its rich and varied tone.

You can pick up both for 25% off at Plugin Boutique, along with other FabFilter tools such as the Pro-MB multiband compressor, Pro-L limiter, Pro-C compressor, and the rest of the company’s range.

Although the FabFilter is arguably best known for its mixing and mastering tools, it has a solid line in creative tools too. The virtual analogue Twin 3 is a brilliantly capable synth equipped with a clean and smart UI. The company’s Saturn distortion and Timeless delay are both handy go-to tools for creatively overhauling sounds too.

Discounts are also available on a variety of FabFilter bundles, which round up these plugins into a variety of packages. If you’ve been waiting to check out Black Friday deal in order to refresh or flesh out your plugin library, these bundles might fit the bill.

