Check out this 98% reduction on a HUGE plugin bundle from Rigid Audio in its closing down sale this Cyber Monday

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Weekend have already seen some extraordinary offers, but none have made our collective jaws drop quite like this massive 98% discount from Rigid Audio who is, according to its official website, sadly shutting up shop and closing on January 1st 2025.



Until that day, the company is serving up the whopping 'Everything Bundle' - which includes 39 Kontakt instruments (spanning 12,000 sounds and presets) for just $30.56 (£24.44) - a reduction of 98% on previous price of $1,005 (£1,253). Yes, you read that right.



If you've not already leapt on the below link and grabbed said deal (and why on Earth not?), then some of our top picks from the bundle include the luscious Padstation II which contains 400 multisampled pad sounds. Then there's the highly useful Kontakt GUI Maker which enables users to build their own software interfaces without knowing anything about coding. There's also 8-step rhythm sequencer Ultron and granular texture generator Aquiver. These are just a handful of picks from a colourful and varied bundle, which will keep you busy for - well - years.

There's little else to say on this, other than in our view it's a deal you simply can't miss. Grab the deal before the end of the year and download this 53GB mountain from either our friends at Plugin Boutique or via Rigid Audio's official website.