MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found over £1,000 off a PRS, $200 off the Akai Pro MPC Key 37, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

First up, we have a sale purely for piano and keyboard players. With up to 30% off popular models from Yamaha to Nord, Casio to Alesis, and covering home digital pianos, stage pianos, and beginner keyboards, there is something for everyone in this sale. This event runs from now until the 8th of April.

Now, if you follow us from week to week, you'll know that Sweetwater is running a month-long promotion on live sound gear, with up to 35% off everything from speakers to mixing desks. We are now into the final days of the sale, so if you've been hanging off to make a purchase, you'd better be quick as you are running out of time!

Moving on to deals for our UK readers, and with massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.

Editor's picks

Incredible value Save £16.40 Yuer RF-10 Series Crunch Distortion: was £26 now £9.60 at Thomann Well, pedals don't come much cheaper than this distortion pedal from the RF-10 series. Designed to give you that classic British rock sound, it's hard to believe this fine little unit is less than £10!

Save £1,040 PRS CE 24 McCarty : was £2,799 now £1,759 at Thomann Limited to 300 pieces worldwide, this PRS CE McCarty model is crazy good value with over £1,000 off the asking price! This is a USA-made PRS with a duo of 85/15 humbuckers, Phase III locking machine heads, and a stunning flamed maple top.

Save $200 Akai Professional Akai Pro MPC Key 37: was $899 now $699 at Guitar Center The Akai Pro MPC Key 37 is a standalone synth and sampling keyboard that promises to blend portability with power and is a firm favourite here at MusicRadar. You can save a cool $200 off right now at Guitar Center.

Save 17% ($50) Yamaha PSR-EW320 76 : was $299.99 now $249.99 at Guitar Center The Yamaha PSR EW320 Portable Keyboard is perfect for beginner musicians and intermediate players looking to expand their skills. The PSR EW320 boasts an impressive array of 650 instrument voices that bring the sounds of real instruments into your practice room or performance space.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: