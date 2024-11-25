With a mind-blowing £800 off the Korg Poetry, is this the best piano deal we are likely to see this Black Friday?

As we enter Black Friday week, the deals show no signs of slowing down - in fact, they just keep getting better. Andertons is the latest retailer to announce its official Black Friday sale, and boy, it does not disappoint. We've searched through everything on offer, and the deal that most caught our eye is a whopping £800 off the stunning Korg Poetry digital home piano in Poetic Brown.

The Poetry is a rather unique piano. This one-of-a-kind instrument pays tribute to the world-famous composer Frédéric Chopin and features two distinct piano tones associated with the legendary classical figure. So, if you are looking for a digital piano with a difference and you're a massive fan of 19th-century composers, then this may just be the piano for you.

Entirely produced in Japan, the Poetry features Korg's celebrated RH3 keyboard. Designed to emulate the nuanced touch of a grand piano, the weighted keys offer a heavier feel in the lower register and a lighter touch in the higher register. As such, we've always loved how this keybed feels under our fingers.

Moving on to the sounds, the Poetry's main selling point is the two specially designed piano models, an 1843 Pleyel and a refined modern Italian grand. There really isn't another piano on the market that sounds like this extraordinary example from Korg.

Of course, with this being a modern piano, you can expect advanced recording functions, metronome, headphone output and Bluetooth audio.

