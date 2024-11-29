With $120 knocked off the Alesis Recital Grand, you're not going to find a better beginner digital piano deal this Black Friday
As part of its massive Black Friday sale, Amazon has knocked $120 off the brilliant beginner-friendly Alesis Recital Grand piano as well as other Alesis pianos
If you are sitting getting itchy fingers, just waiting for the very best Black Friday keyboard piano deals to land, then you can relax, as we've just found this killer deal on a beginner digital piano that you really need to check out. Right now, the online retail mogul is slashing prices on various pianos, with up to $120 off Alesis models, including the Alesis Recital Grand - but be quick, this deal is only available for a limited time.
So, what is the Alesis Recital Grand? Well, this is a compact and relatively lightweight, full 88-note, weighted keys stage piano from digital instrument giant Alesis. Featuring full-sized keys with a beginner-friendly action, a responsive piano-style sustain pedal, and 16 voices, this piano offers fantastic value for money - and it gets even better when Amazon gleefully cuts prices left, right and centre.
This elegant-looking instrument has a strikingly simple control layout, meaning it is the perfect digital piano for budding pianists or those who hate the often crowded layout of modern keyboards.
Alesis Recital Grand: £419, now £299
With 88 fully weighted keys, 16 multi-sampled voices, hammer-style action and a piano foot pedal, this is an absolutely brilliant instrument that is perfect for beginners are pros alike, and better yet, it's down to only $299 for a very limited time.
Also on sale are the Alesis Recital Pro, which is down from $349.99 to £295.99 and the Alesis Recital 88, which is now only £161.99. For more Black Friday offers, keep it locked to our Black Friday music deals page, where we'll be rounding up all the very best offers from around the internet.
Shop more epic Black Friday offers
- Amazon: Music gear deals
- Guitar Center: Up to 50% off
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off sale
- Sweetwater: Save up to 80% on gear
- Waves: Plugins just $19.99
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.