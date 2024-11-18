With up to 80% off, Sweetwater currently has the biggest Black Friday savings musicians will find online right now – and the deals are even better than last year!

Well, we are almost there. With just over a week until the big day, the Black Friday music deals are coming in thick and fast. One of the most significant sales happening right now comes from American music retailer Sweetwater. Dropping over the weekend, Sweetwater's Black Friday Sale sees up to 80% off everything from PRS guitars and Mesa Boogie amps to PreSonus mixing desks and Roland V-Drums.

As you'd expect, with Sweetwater stocking literally everything you'd ever need to create music, the discounts apply to everything from electric guitars and drums to DJ equipment, beginner keyboards, recording software, and even PA systems and lighting rigs.

This sale continues through to the end of Black Friday, so you'll need to be quick if you see something you like. If you do miss out, don't worry, as we'll be bringing you the very best Cyber Monday Sweetwater deals when the official sale takes over from this one.

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off

Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, studio gear, electronic drums, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on PRS, Charvel, Roland, Shure and so much more for a limited time.

Here are some of our all-time favourites from this epic sale. One of the most impressive discounts is easily $900 off the stunning PRS NF 53. This guitar respectfully pays tribute to the T-type of the '50s while offering that PRS signature style and craftsmanship.

Now, you aren't short of even more electric guitar offers, as the fantastic Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal and Pro-Mod San Dimas both have $400 off! We love the versatility and build quality of these guitars, and when there's a hearty discount applied to two very popular models, we can't help but get excited.

Don't worry, it isn't just guitar-related gear on offer. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find a stellar up to $200 off Shure microphones, a whopping up to $500 off Roland V-Drums, and even up to $400 off select Yamaha pianos.

Of course, there are a lot more great deals on offer, so we suggest taking a deep dive into the sale for yourself to see what you can uncover.

Shop the Sweetwater Black Friday sale by category: