With up to 80% off, Sweetwater currently has the biggest Black Friday savings musicians will find online right now – and the deals are even better than last year!
Get your hands on discounted guitars, basses, electronic drum sets, software, keyboards and more
Well, we are almost there. With just over a week until the big day, the Black Friday music deals are coming in thick and fast. One of the most significant sales happening right now comes from American music retailer Sweetwater. Dropping over the weekend, Sweetwater's Black Friday Sale sees up to 80% off everything from PRS guitars and Mesa Boogie amps to PreSonus mixing desks and Roland V-Drums.
As you'd expect, with Sweetwater stocking literally everything you'd ever need to create music, the discounts apply to everything from electric guitars and drums to DJ equipment, beginner keyboards, recording software, and even PA systems and lighting rigs.
This sale continues through to the end of Black Friday, so you'll need to be quick if you see something you like. If you do miss out, don't worry, as we'll be bringing you the very best Cyber Monday Sweetwater deals when the official sale takes over from this one.
Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off
Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, studio gear, electronic drums, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on PRS, Charvel, Roland, Shure and so much more for a limited time.
Here are some of our all-time favourites from this epic sale. One of the most impressive discounts is easily $900 off the stunning PRS NF 53. This guitar respectfully pays tribute to the T-type of the '50s while offering that PRS signature style and craftsmanship.
Now, you aren't short of even more electric guitar offers, as the fantastic Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal and Pro-Mod San Dimas both have $400 off! We love the versatility and build quality of these guitars, and when there's a hearty discount applied to two very popular models, we can't help but get excited.
Don't worry, it isn't just guitar-related gear on offer. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find a stellar up to $200 off Shure microphones, a whopping up to $500 off Roland V-Drums, and even up to $400 off select Yamaha pianos.
Of course, there are a lot more great deals on offer, so we suggest taking a deep dive into the sale for yourself to see what you can uncover.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Shop the Sweetwater Black Friday sale by category:
- Guitar deals: Save big on electrics and acoustics
- Amps and effects: Big money off amps and pedals
- Recording deals: Rig up your studio with cut-price interfaces and monitors
- Live sound deals: Save big on a PA for your band or busking rig
- Software deals: Score money off plugins and DAWs
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.