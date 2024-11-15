Thomann just got Black Friday moving with their early Cyberweek sale - save up to 70% on select gear
Bag yourself some big savings on Neural DSP, Slate Digital, Focusrite, and loads more
Over on this side of the Atlantic, it’s been all quiet on the Black Friday music deals front. While the USA has been enjoying the launch of full sales, we’ve taken a more reserved approach to Black Friday in the UK and Europe. That’s just changed though, because Thomann has launched their early Cyberweek sale, including discounts of up to 70% on a selection of gear.
With 25 discounts in total, it’s not a huge amount, but what is there is very nicely discounted, and it includes massive names like Fender, Focusrite, Yamaha, Roland, and many more. It’s a nice little taster of the main Cyberweek sale, which we’re expecting to launch in around a week or so from the time of launch.
Thomann early Cyberweek sale: Up to 70% off
Thomann has finally got Black Friday off the mark with their early Cyberweek sale, offering a select 25 items with discounts of up to 70%. There are some big hitters here, so it’s well worth a browse if you’re looking for an early deal on a quality bit of gear.
We were given early access to the contents of the sale, so we’ve picked out some of our most wanted deals for you here. First up, Slate Digital’s ML-1 has got nearly 50% off the regular price. It’s a modelling mic that can imitate 8 different legendary microphones, but you can increase that number with expansion packs. From the U-47 to the Sony C800G, the ML-1 can perform a variety of different roles thanks to its brilliant modelling tech, making it a great shout for someone who needs versatility but doesn’t want to buy loads of different mics.
For the drummers, Roland’s Octapad SPD-20 Pro has got a massive 38% reduction, reducing the price by around £200. With a huge selection of built-in sounds, an easy-to-use interface, and flexible layering, it’s a super powerful way to add a fresh set of sounds to your playing. You can’t import your own sounds, so this is for the drummer who wants a wider variety of percussion instruments when they’re on their throne.
If you’re looking for a fresh guitar, the absolutely stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom Figured has an awesome £200 reduction in the sale. It’s a head-turner that’s for sure with its AAA-figured maple top, meanwhile two ProBucker pickups deliver plenty of PAF tone for an authentic LP sound that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else home recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the UK in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.