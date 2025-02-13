Presidents' Day means epic music gear deals at Guitar Center - save $500 on a stunning Gibson Les Paul, $100 off the ever-popular Casio CDP-S110 and much more

Well, Presidents' Day is just days away, and the deals are flooding in thick and fast. This patriotic holiday has quickly become one of the best times of the year to pick up a new piece of music gear, with most music retailers getting in on the action. For us, one of the most impressive sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, where you can bag up to 40% off a wide range of gear , with big-name brands included.

No matter what instrument you rely on to make your music, we can safely say you'll find a discounted version in this mega-sale. There truly is something for everyone, from electric guitars to drum sets , pianos to PA speakers .

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 40% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

A few of our favourites include the gorgeous Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy.

This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $500 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Guitar Center now to grab it before this deal comes to an end.

Keys players can score a mega $100 off the Casio CDP-S110, which, thanks to its stellar sound, superb build quality and fantastic playability, is one of our top picks for the best digital pianos for beginners. Elsewhere, we've spotted $50 off the Alesis Nitro Max, one of the most popular electronic drum kits around. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first kit or a seasoned pro seeking a quieter practice option, this is the kit for you.

As you'd expect, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 19 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate as you don't have long.

Shop the full Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale below