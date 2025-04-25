MusicRadar deals of the week: Score £900 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard, £350 off the Adam Jones Epiphone Les Paul Custom and hundreds off Fender, Squier and EVH

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale enters it's last week and that means there's just enough time to unleash your inner rock star with a whopping $600 off a stunning Gibson Les Paul, or score 30% off Epiphone and Schecter guitars. Plus, treat yourself to 25% off Squier models and explore an exciting lineup of new, exclusive instruments!

Over at Sweetwater, the Keyboard Month sale is still in full swing, bursting with incredible savings on all things keys-related. Snag up to 30% off keyboards, pianos, MIDI controllers, synthesizers, and so much more. Whether you're a fan of Korg, Casio, Roland, or Yamaha, there’s something for every keyboard aficionado in this fantastic sale.

For all our music lovers in the UK and Europe, don’t miss these epic electric guitar discounts at Andertons, with £900 off select Gibson Les Paul Standard models and £350 off the beloved Adam Jones Epiphone signature Les Paul.

US Editor's picks

Fender Player II Jazzmaster: Save $130!

This exclusive model features a traditional alder body, a sleek maple neck paired with a rosewood fingerboard, and two Player Series Alnico 5 Jazzmaster single-coil pickups - all wrapped in a stunning Racing Green finish.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $799, now $649

Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster: was $449.99 now $359.99 at fender.com If you're bored of the 'classic' guitars, then this Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster does things in a completely different way. Combining the body of an offset with the electronics of an SH Telecaster, this stunning instrument is sure to turn heads when you rock up to your next practice or local venue.

UK Editor's picks

Gibson USA Les Paul Standard '60s: Save £900!

The iconic Gibson Les Paul Standard, a timeless classic that speaks for itself and right now you can save a whopping £900 at Andertons.

Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom: Save £350!

The Epiphone Adam Jones Art Collection consists of seven Silverburst Les Paul Custom models, each featuring reproductions of different works of fine art on the back - and now you can grab one with a tasty £350 off.

EVH SA-126 Special: Was £1,099, now £890

Discover the cutting-edge craftsmanship and unparalleled versatility of the EVH SA-126 Special Electric Guitar. Engineered for the modern guitarist, this instrument pushes the boundaries of traditional design while delivering the performance and tone you expect from EVH.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes.