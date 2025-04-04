MusicRadar deals of the week: Score an impressive £150 off PRS guitars and £180 off Blackstar amps, as well as sizable discounts on a host of keyboards and pianos

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Are you looking to finally start learning the keys? You’re in luck! Guitar Center is still running a fantastic sale on keyboards and beginner digital pianos, offering amazing discounts of up to 30% off on popular brands like Alesis, Casio, Yamaha, and more. This is the perfect chance to take your first musical steps; whether you're searching for an affordable starter keyboard or a high-end piano that'll last you a lifetime, Guitar Center has a wide selection to cater to every musician's needs, but be warned, it does come to an end on the 9th of April.

Also jumping on the keys-related bandwagon is Sweetwater. With the launch of their very own Keyboard Month Sale, there's 30% off keyboards, pianos, MIDI controllers and synths.

Don't worry, it's not all about pianos this month. Guitarists can score impressive discounts on a range of Universal Audio plugins in the Guitar Month Sale. With the likes of the UAD Lion '68 Super Lead and Dream '65 Reverb amp plugins dropping by a whopping 80%, you'll not want to miss this!

Also running their own Guitar Month sale is Positive Grid, which sees up to 45% off their famously clever amps, software and more.

If you're in the UK and Europe, sales seem to be a little thin on the ground this week. That said, it's worth heading over to Thomann to check out their Hot Deals, which includes products from Yamaha, Roland, Bose and more. Or if you are in the market for a stunning new PRS, Andertons is the place to go, with £150 off the SE NF3 and £85 worth of accessories thrown in, too.

US Editor's picks

Positive Grid Spark 2: was $299 now $289 at Positive Grid Despite having only been released recently, Positive Grid has seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a cheeky $10 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players.

Casio CDP-S360: Was $549, now $449

The CDP-S360 boasts an impressive library of tones, with a whopping 700 voices onboard. This is particularly impressive when you consider that the majority of digital pianos tend to opt for only a handful of acoustic pianos and E. piano tones.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $70 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing.

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL PRS SE NF3 Gun Metal Grey: Save £160!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save £150 at Andertons!

Dunlop Crybaby GCB95: Now only £85

The Famous Dunlop Crybaby GCB95 is a pedalboard classic and with 11% off at Thomann there's never been a better time to add one to your rig - but be warned, you will want to wah every solo moving forward.

Blackstar Silverline Special 50w: Save £180!

Building on their critically-acclaimed ID:Series technology, these flexible digital amps feature a unique dual patent design, with a high-powered SHARC processor to deliver uncompromising tone for every playing style.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: