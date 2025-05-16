MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive $550 off a premium Fender Strat, £380 off the Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335, and £189 off the Boss SDE-3000D delay pedal

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Synth enthusiasts still have a few days to grab a bargain, as Thomann's epic Synth Days sale has only 2 days to go! With up to a whopping 80% off on synths and studio gear, including brands like Moog, Arturia, Soma, and Behringer, you don't want to miss this.

Now, Memorial Day is still a while away yet, but that hasn't stopped Fender from dropping its sale very early. With up to 20% off guitars, guitar parts, and accessories. If you’ve been saving for something from Fender, this is the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, Guitar Center is hosting its Live Sound Season sale, offering up to 35% off PA equipment, mixers, microphones, and more. The sale has just entered its last week, so if something catches your eye, don't hesitate to grab it. For those looking to upgrade their studio, Sweetwater's Recording Sale has up to 50% off on various studio gear, from leading brands such as Universal Audio, Warm Audio, AKG, and so much more.

US Editor's picks

Fender American Ultra Luxe Strat Floyd Rose HSS: was $2,749.99 now $2,199.99 at fender.com For those after a premium-level instrument, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Strat is an awesome guitar. It’s got a massive $550 off, one of the biggest reductions in the whole sale and offers an upgrade on the already versatile Strat sound with its HSS pickup configuration. The Floyd Rose lets you perform some serious guitar acrobatics, and whether you’re playing hard rock or funk licks it will deliver superb guitar tones.

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH: was $679 now $579 at fender.com With a $100 reduction in the sale, the Fender Player Plus Meteora HH is a great buy for those looking to step up from a beginner instrument. It’s an incredibly cool looking guitar, and surprisingly ergonomic despite looking very different from others in the Fender stable. Two humbuckers help deliver plenty of girthy mid-range guitar tones, whilst the combo of locking tuners and tremolo let you add plenty of personality to your guitar playing.

Solid State Logic SSL 12: Save $100

This 12-in/8-out interface boasts four pro-grade microphone preamps — with a further 8 channels of digital audio available via the ADAT in — and ultra-high fidelity 32-bit/192kHz AD/DA converters to capture everything from solo singer-songwriters to full drum kits with maximum clarity and definition.

30 Day Singer Annual: Just $99

Great for beginners and more experienced vocalists alike, 30 Day Singer not only teaches you how to sing but also gives you the tools you need to look after your voice and ensure it’s always at its best. With loads of great tools for breathing techniques and warm-ups, these lessons are taught by professional vocalists with years of experience singing.

UK Editor's picks

LOWEST EVER PRICE Epiphone DG-335: was £1,249 now £869 at Andertons Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £380 at Andertons.

Soma Laboratory: Was £1,750, now £1,499

I have to shout out the awesome Soma Laboratory Pulsar-23, which is down from £1,750 to only £1,499. In our glowing review , we had high praise for this clever little synth, saying “the Pulsar-23 is pretty eccentric, but it’s also one of the most powerful, creative and inspiring instruments on the market right now.”

Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay: Save £189!

The Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay is a remarkable pedal that brings you not one, but two authentic reproductions of the beloved SDE-3000 delay unit - and right now you can save a whopping £189.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

