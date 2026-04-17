“Reverb, delay, chorus and even Bluetooth capabilities right at your fingertips”: Yamaha expands TransAcoustic lineup with more guitars that look like regular acoustics but are anything but

Yamaha has expanded its second-generation TransAcoustic lineup with concert and dreadnought acoustics, with or without cutaways, which look every inch the regular acoustic guitar and yet promising something altogether more modernistic thanks to the Japanese brand’s very smart onboard technology.

Over the years, Yamaha has enjoyed a long, storied reputation for building acoustic guitars that punch way beyond their price point, offering beginner to pro models, in all shapes and sizes, but none were quite like the TransAcoustic range.

These were different. These were acoustics with onboard effects, and in the case of the cutaway models here, Bluetooth support. The range of sounds you can get out of these is quite something.

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The new models comprise the dreadnought cutaway TAG1C and concert-sized TAS1C, which are available in Natural or Sand Burst finishes, or the non-cutaway TAG1E and concert-sized TAS1E, which also offer Ultra Marine and Translucent Black as finish options.

The TAG1C and TAS1C present players with three different types of reverb, two types of chorus, and two types of delay, all controllable via mobile app. The TAG1E and TAS1E gives you two reverbs and one chorus.

These all share similar build DNA. All four models in this update have solid Sitka spruce tops with layered mahogany on the back and sides, mahogany necks and walnut fingerboards, and a measure up with a scale length of 25.59”. The nut measures 44mm wide. The nuts and saddles are fashioned from urea, bridge pins are ebony, and the pickguard is one of those minimalistic see-through jobs.

Yamaha has always shown good discipline in reining in the aesthetic – it is saving the fireworks for the tones.

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Sound-wise, well, fundamentally the dread is the big-voiced boomer for the strummers, the concert-size tighter sounding, a bit more balance and top-end sparkle.

But the big story is that TransAcoustic tech. Definitely check out MusicRadar’s review of the TransAcoustic TAG3 C for more (the all-solid flagship model also has the looper function that these more affordable models don’t).

But in short, you have a rechargeable battery, actuators inside of the guitar, a set of simple controls mounted on the guitar’s shoulder and mobile app for deeper editing.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

When the effects are dialled in, the actuators respond to your playing, creating a reverb, chorus or delay effect that resonates through the body and through the soundhole. No acoustic guitar amp required – this is sorcery.

Those with Bluetooth support allow players to play external audio through the guitar, too.

The TAG1E and TAS1E are priced £689/$879 street, the TAS1C are £1,129/$1,399, and a hard gig bag is included with all models.

For more details, head over to Yamaha.