PMT has gone bigger than ever with its early Black Friday sale, offering huge gear discounts up to 70% off

It seems that Black Friday music deals are much like buses. You wait ages for one then two come along at once. Following the announcement of a sale at Thomann, PMT has finally launched its early Black Friday sale with up to 70% off a range of music gear . Featuring discounts on big brands like Ibanez, Epiphone, Tama, Korg, and loads more, it’s the perfect place to grab an early discount on your favorite bit of gear.

There are a lot of new items in the sale but some of the best discounts are on B-stock items. If you’re buying for yourself then there can be no qualms about picking up some of these deals as they’re sold with the original warranty, and will only show small signs of use of missing packaging.

PMT early Black Friday: Up to 70% off

With huge savings of up to 70% off, PMT has an awesome early Black Friday sale if you’re after an early deal on gear. Featuring loads of big brands and some big savings on new and b-stock gear, featuring guitars, synths , drums, and loads more.

We’ve had a look through the sale to see what’s available and a hefty £460 off this Fender 64 Custom Princeton Reverb immediately got our attention. It’s a B-stock item, but tube amps are pretty sturdy bits of gear, and with such a big discount it's well worth picking it up if you want one of the best clean amps in the world. Many of the really good deals have already sold out in the sale so it’s well worth moving on this before someone else grabs it.

In-ear monitors are typically used for live performers but to be honest they can have a lot of uses whether you’re playing at home, in the rehearsal room, or even recording. Especially useful for drummers, the Shure AONIC 4 sound isolating earphones have got a tasty £66 discount . Great for pairing up with a wireless unit or sample pad, they’ve got a noise reduction of 37dB which should keep your hearing intact no matter how monstrous your bass guitarist's stack is.