Mansons Guitar Show 2010

The Manson's Guitar Show (MGS) returns to the the Riverside Leisure Centre, Exeter on October 23 and 24, 2010, and tickets are on sale now. The first 250 bookings will receive a free set of Rotosound R9 or R10 top selling nickel on steel guitar strings worth £6.50.

Get your tickets at www.mansons.co.uk

This year's show will feature over forty exhibitors - Roland, Bare Knuckle Pickups, Marshall, Orange, Freshman, PRS and Rotosound are already confirmed. The latter has announced Walter Trout will be having a signing session on their stand at 3pm on Sunday 24.

Recent MGS shows have included guests including Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones (luthier Hugh Manson builds custom basses for John as well as guitars for Muse's Matt Bellamy)and former Pink Floyd and David Gilmour touring bassist Guy Pratt.

A gear demonstration from Martin Barre from Jethro Tull will feature this year and more artists are set to be confirmed in the coming months.

The MGS will also feature workshops and competitions galore and it's great to hear that ticket prices have been kept the same as last year and discounted tickets are available to purchase in advance and are on sale now. Factor in the strings offer and it's a bargain! But hurry as it's the first 250 only.

Single day tickets are £8 in advance (£10 on door); 8-16 year-old students £4 (£5 on door); under 8s FREE.

Weekend tickets are £12 in advance (£14 on door); 8-16 year-old students £8 (£10 on door); under 8s FREE.

Get your tickets from www.mansons.co.uk or via the Manson team by calling +44 (0)1392 496379.