Producer Sessions Live: Tickets On Sale Now

Ever wanted to ask Steinberg directly about Cubase? Get tips for Reason direct from Propellerheads? Or even get behind a massive SSL console and learn the industry tricks on how to use it? Well, with producer Sessions Live, now you can. Below is the enormous list of manufacturers and retailers that will be on hand at Producer Sessions Live ready and willing to give you the latest tips, tricks, technique and kit demos, all live and direct. You might even pick up a studio bargain along the way too! Day tickets are just £8 plus, you get access to the intimate Prodcer Sessions featuring Dave Spoon, Danny Byrd, Freemasons, Sharooz, Alex Blanco & Jon Carter, London Elektricity, Tommy D and more TBC!
Future Music and Computer Music teams are all attending. So, get your tickets and we'll see you for a beer and some musical nerding out in September! Yusss!
Absolute Music - A3 5th Floor
Absolute Music will be retailing at the show and
offering great prices on any gear purchased at the
event.
Avid Technology Europe / Digidesign / M-Audio - B5, B2 + C1 3rd FloorMeet the Avid team @ Producer Sessions Live...
Learn how to record and remix on the latest Pro
Tools systems, listen and play with the awardwinning
Eleven Rack guitar fx, understand how
M-Audio keyboards integrate out of the box with all
the major DAWs, soundcheck the entire range of
M-Audio monitors, and much more...
Focusrite Audio Engineering / Ableton / Novation - C1 2nd Floor
The Future Producer sessions will be an opportunity
to talk to staff from Ableton & Novation, and attend
a workshop exploring the session behind the recent
Live 8 & Launchpad/ZeRO SL MkII
For some real synth power come and visit the Korg
room! Korg products are used by the worlds top
producers, including Rob Davis, Spike Sent and
Steve Levine who have helped create major hits for
everyone from Massive Attack and Madonna to Kylie
and the Clash. The Korg product specialists will be
on hand to help you put the newest gear including
the Wavedrum, MicroSTATION and Kaossilator Pro
through its paces.
MOTU / MXL Microphones - C1 6th Floor
Musictrack will showing both the industry standard
MOTU range of Audio hardware, such as the 828mk3,
2408mk3 and new UltraLite mk3 Hybrid along with
MOTU's range of stunning virtual instruments
including Electric Keys, Ethno 2 and MachFive and
also the the exceptional MXL range of studio
microphones. Recently re-intoduced back into the
UK, MXL microphones offer incredible value for
money and unbelievable quality with a range that
spans entry level condenser microphones all the way
through to high end variable pattern tube
microphones with hand selected valves.
Numark / Akai Professional - B3 2nd Floor
Akai Professional's MPC range of Beat production
samplers have been the NO-1 choice for Music
producers all over the world. Now have the chance
to see and hear why these are the industry standard
and why countless hit records are made on them.
Numark have recognized the trend in the DJ
market which has become computer driven, which is
why we bring you dedicated Hardware Controllers
for this purpose combinding indusry standard
software such as Serarto ITCH . Take this
opportunity to see and hear why you should move to
this unstoppable media! Showcasing Numark's
flagship range NS7 AND V7 Motorised DJ Controllers.
Roland / Cakewalk - A1 , A2 5th Floor
You will be able to get hands on with all of the latest
gear from Roland. We will also have experts on hand
to offer advise on how to get the most from our
market leading products.
Focal Professional / Jamhub / Fostex - B1
2nd Floor
SCV London will be exhibiting the latest gear from
Focal Professional, Jamhub, Fostex and Universal
Accoustics. Get hands on with our latest products
and talk to experts about how to get the most out of
each product.
FXpansion / ReBEAT Digital - B2, B5 2nd
Floor
Sonic8 will exhibiting two of their premium brands,
FXpansion and reBEAT Digital. FXpansion's BFD2: is
the most powerful acoustic drum production
workstation ever and we will be on hand to show you
the power and control for shaping your drums. If
synths are more your thing then our guys will be
there showcasing DCAM: Synth Squad. Synth Squad
finally delivers the satisfaction of playing real
analogue instruments in software!
The reBEAT Digital team will be on hand giving
walk throughs to their digital software allows you
to sell and promote your music digitally in more than
300 download stores, among them iTunes,
Musicload, Napster, AOL, Nokia and many more -
easy and with only a few clicks directly from your
home or office computer!
Genelec / Universal Audio / Event /
PreSonus / Moog / Eventide / Lynx
Aurora - A1 2nd Floor
Source Distribution is the fastest growing
distributor of music technology products in the UK,
representing a range of premium brands including
Rode, Genelec, Universal Audio, PreSonus, Moog,
Eventide, Lynx, Event, HHB and Rosendahl.
At the Producer Sessions we'll be giving in-depth
demonstrations on all of our key brands, including:
Genelec active monitors - including the new 8260
3-way DSP monitors
Universal Audio hardware and UAD-2 plug-ins
Event Opal active monitors
Lynx Aurora audio converters
Eventide digital processors
PreSonus Studio One DAW, StudioLive digital mixer
and audio interfaces
Moog Voyager, Little Phatty, Moog Guitar and the full
range of Moogerfooger FX units
Solid State Logic - A Ground Floor
From groundbreaking audio consoles to innovative
video production systems, Solid State Logic has
evolved to become the world's leading manufacturer
of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider
of creative tools for film, audio, video and broadcast
professionals.
The SSL room at the Producers Sessions Live will
showcase the range of music-making products
including the SuperAnalogue Matrix, X-Desk and
X-Rack and XLogic I/O solutions.
Sound Technology - A 3rd Floor
Sound Technology is the UK home for a portfolio of
leading music technology brands. Our product
specialists will be on hand to demonstrate the latest
products from AKG, JBL, Lexicon, Nord and
Propellerhead - including the new Reason v5 and
Record v1.5.
Steinberg Media Technology - B1
3rd Floor
You will be able to get hands on with all of the latest
gear from Steinberg We will also have experts on
hand to offer advise on how to get the most from
our market leading products.
Tascam - A3 6th Floor
TASCAM will be exhibiting selected products from
our Portastudio range which celebrated its 30th
Anniversary in 2009 and is still as liberating and
revolutionary to the first time user and pro alike as
it was back in 1979.
There will be the award winning range of
computer interfaces on display along with our USB
budget mixers.
New for this year are the DR02D & DR680 digital
handheld recorders together with the HSP-82
surround sound Digital 8 track recorder.
The DM4800 & DM series professional digital
mixers will be demonstrated in conjunction with the
award winning X48 digital multitrack, a 48 track
hard disk workstation.
Time & Space Distribution /
Spectrasonics / Toontrack - B4
2nd Floor
Time+Space will be showcasing all the latest virtual
instruments and sample libraries from award
winning brands such as Spectrasonics and
Toontrack. Also featured will be UK-based
Sontronics who will be giving in depth presentations
on their range of microphones and pre-amps.