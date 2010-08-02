Producer Sessions Live: Tickets On Sale Now

Ever wanted to ask Steinberg directly about Cubase? Get tips for Reason direct from Propellerheads? Or even get behind a massive SSL console and learn the industry tricks on how to use it? Well, with producer Sessions Live, now you can. Below is the enormous list of manufacturers and retailers that will be on hand at Producer Sessions Live ready and willing to give you the latest tips, tricks, technique and kit demos, all live and direct. You might even pick up a studio bargain along the way too! Day tickets are just £8 plus, you get access to the intimate Prodcer Sessions featuring Dave Spoon, Danny Byrd, Freemasons, Sharooz, Alex Blanco & Jon Carter, London Elektricity, Tommy D and more TBC!

Future Music and Computer Music teams are all attending. So, get your tickets and we'll see you for a beer and some musical nerding out in September! Yusss!

Absolute Music - A3 5th Floor

Absolute Music will be retailing at the show and

offering great prices on any gear purchased at the

event.

Avid Technology Europe / Digidesign / M-Audio - B5, B2 + C1 3rd FloorMeet the Avid team @ Producer Sessions Live...

Learn how to record and remix on the latest Pro

Tools systems, listen and play with the awardwinning

Eleven Rack guitar fx, understand how

M-Audio keyboards integrate out of the box with all

the major DAWs, soundcheck the entire range of

M-Audio monitors, and much more...

Focusrite Audio Engineering / Ableton / Novation - C1 2nd Floor

The Future Producer sessions will be an opportunity

to talk to staff from Ableton & Novation, and attend

a workshop exploring the session behind the recent

Live 8 & Launchpad/ZeRO SL MkII

For some real synth power come and visit the Korg

room! Korg products are used by the worlds top

producers, including Rob Davis, Spike Sent and

Steve Levine who have helped create major hits for

everyone from Massive Attack and Madonna to Kylie

and the Clash. The Korg product specialists will be

on hand to help you put the newest gear including

the Wavedrum, MicroSTATION and Kaossilator Pro

through its paces.

MOTU / MXL Microphones - C1 6th Floor

Musictrack will showing both the industry standard

MOTU range of Audio hardware, such as the 828mk3,

2408mk3 and new UltraLite mk3 Hybrid along with

MOTU's range of stunning virtual instruments

including Electric Keys, Ethno 2 and MachFive and

also the the exceptional MXL range of studio

microphones. Recently re-intoduced back into the

UK, MXL microphones offer incredible value for

money and unbelievable quality with a range that

spans entry level condenser microphones all the way

through to high end variable pattern tube

microphones with hand selected valves.

Numark / Akai Professional - B3 2nd Floor

Akai Professional's MPC range of Beat production

samplers have been the NO-1 choice for Music

producers all over the world. Now have the chance

to see and hear why these are the industry standard

and why countless hit records are made on them.

Numark have recognized the trend in the DJ

market which has become computer driven, which is

why we bring you dedicated Hardware Controllers

for this purpose combinding indusry standard

software such as Serarto ITCH . Take this

opportunity to see and hear why you should move to

this unstoppable media! Showcasing Numark's

flagship range NS7 AND V7 Motorised DJ Controllers.

Roland / Cakewalk - A1 , A2 5th Floor

You will be able to get hands on with all of the latest

gear from Roland. We will also have experts on hand

to offer advise on how to get the most from our

market leading products.

Focal Professional / Jamhub / Fostex - B1

2nd Floor

SCV London will be exhibiting the latest gear from

Focal Professional, Jamhub, Fostex and Universal

Accoustics. Get hands on with our latest products

and talk to experts about how to get the most out of

each product.

FXpansion / ReBEAT Digital - B2, B5 2nd

Floor

Sonic8 will exhibiting two of their premium brands,

FXpansion and reBEAT Digital. FXpansion's BFD2: is

the most powerful acoustic drum production

workstation ever and we will be on hand to show you

the power and control for shaping your drums. If

synths are more your thing then our guys will be

there showcasing DCAM: Synth Squad. Synth Squad

finally delivers the satisfaction of playing real

analogue instruments in software!

The reBEAT Digital team will be on hand giving

walk throughs to their digital software allows you

to sell and promote your music digitally in more than

300 download stores, among them iTunes,

Musicload, Napster, AOL, Nokia and many more -

easy and with only a few clicks directly from your

home or office computer!

Genelec / Universal Audio / Event /

PreSonus / Moog / Eventide / Lynx

Aurora - A1 2nd Floor

Source Distribution is the fastest growing

distributor of music technology products in the UK,

representing a range of premium brands including

Rode, Genelec, Universal Audio, PreSonus, Moog,

Eventide, Lynx, Event, HHB and Rosendahl.

At the Producer Sessions we'll be giving in-depth

demonstrations on all of our key brands, including:

Genelec active monitors - including the new 8260

3-way DSP monitors

Universal Audio hardware and UAD-2 plug-ins

Event Opal active monitors

Lynx Aurora audio converters

Eventide digital processors

PreSonus Studio One DAW, StudioLive digital mixer

and audio interfaces

Moog Voyager, Little Phatty, Moog Guitar and the full

range of Moogerfooger FX units

Solid State Logic - A Ground Floor

From groundbreaking audio consoles to innovative

video production systems, Solid State Logic has

evolved to become the world's leading manufacturer

of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider

of creative tools for film, audio, video and broadcast

professionals.

The SSL room at the Producers Sessions Live will

showcase the range of music-making products

including the SuperAnalogue Matrix, X-Desk and

X-Rack and XLogic I/O solutions.

Sound Technology - A 3rd Floor

Sound Technology is the UK home for a portfolio of

leading music technology brands. Our product

specialists will be on hand to demonstrate the latest

products from AKG, JBL, Lexicon, Nord and

Propellerhead - including the new Reason v5 and

Record v1.5.

Steinberg Media Technology - B1

3rd Floor

You will be able to get hands on with all of the latest

gear from Steinberg We will also have experts on

hand to offer advise on how to get the most from

our market leading products.

Tascam - A3 6th Floor

TASCAM will be exhibiting selected products from

our Portastudio range which celebrated its 30th

Anniversary in 2009 and is still as liberating and

revolutionary to the first time user and pro alike as

it was back in 1979.

There will be the award winning range of

computer interfaces on display along with our USB

budget mixers.

New for this year are the DR02D & DR680 digital

handheld recorders together with the HSP-82

surround sound Digital 8 track recorder.

The DM4800 & DM series professional digital

mixers will be demonstrated in conjunction with the

award winning X48 digital multitrack, a 48 track

hard disk workstation.

Time & Space Distribution /

Spectrasonics / Toontrack - B4

2nd Floor

Time+Space will be showcasing all the latest virtual

instruments and sample libraries from award

winning brands such as Spectrasonics and

Toontrack. Also featured will be UK-based

Sontronics who will be giving in depth presentations

on their range of microphones and pre-amps.