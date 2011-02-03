Producer Sessions Live 2011

Producer Sessions Live is back for 2011.

It's our annual event where we bring together the very latest gear and live tutorials from production superstars and invite Future Music's readers to come on down and get involved.

This year's event takes place on the 3rd and 4th of September and once again it's at the SAE college in London. (297 Kingsland Road, London, E8 4DD)

All you've got to do right now to be sure of being there is to click here and sign up for the Producer Sessions Live newsletter and we'll send details star line-up and exhibitors as they're confirmed.

And check out our story on last year's event here!