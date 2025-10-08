"I just listen to songs": Kylie, Zara Larsson, Kaytranada and Sugababes all lined up for PinkPantheress’s remix album, Fancy Some More?

Pink Pantheress has announced that she’s releasing a remix or, as she’s styling it, a ‘re-imagining’ of her Mercury-shortlisted mixtape Fancy That, which was only released in May.

Fancy Some More? is released on October 10 and is a star-studded affair which features contributions from Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, Sugababes, Basement Jaxx, Kaytranada, Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, Nia Archives, Groove Armada - a prominent sample presence on Fancy That - and ex-Little Mix singer JADE, amongst many others.

The original Fancy That was a brief nine-track affair with a mere 20-minute running time. By contrast, this new ‘re-imagining’ features 22 different remixes of those nine, making 31 tracks in all over three CDs.

Pantheress – real name Victoria Walker – certainly is forging her career path in her own way. Of her four full length releases so far, only one – 2023’s Heaven Knows – is what you might describe as a traditional ‘album’. The others have been mixtapes or in the case of Fancy Some More?, a ‘remixtape’, I guess.

Walker herself doesn’t seem to make much distinction between them all. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this year, she said of Fancy That: “There's no rigid structure between, in my opinion, what makes this too different from an album. It's just what I went in thinking it was.”

And, you may recall, she stirred up some debate last year when she declared on the Kids Take Over podcast that she didn’t listen to albums: “I just listen to songs," she said.

"That's why when it came to my own album I was like, do people care about tracklisting? I couldn't believe it. When I saw people review my album, some people were like, 'it's a great album but the tracklisting doesn't make sense'... just listen to the songs!"

Anyway, whatever you choose to call it, Fancy Some More? is out this coming Friday.