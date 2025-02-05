Beyoncé to tour Cowboy Carter in 2025: Here are all those global venues and dates - and how to get tickets
It’s time for Queen Bey to hit the rodeo…
Barely hours after taking home her first ever Album of the Year Grammy, Beyoncé fans were greeted with a double cause for celebration as she dropped the details of her rumoured global tour jaunt to take place later this year.
And while its intentions are clear – the event is being billed up front as the Cowboy Carter & The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour, clearly tailor-made to promote all that her latest country spin has to offer – it’s to be hoped that she might drop a few less-banjo heavy classics into the set too.
Breaking the news via Instagram in a series of posts the arrival of the tour is most likely the delayed drop that she was due to give earlier in the month, but put on hold out of respect during the then on-going LA fire disaster.
And while technically a ‘global tour’ the figurehead of R’n’B royalty is – at least for now – being rather sparing with the European dates (while completely blanking the Far East and Australia). In fact this world tour comprises currently of US dates PLUS four back-to-back shows at the UK’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a couple of Stade de France, Paris gigs. (Full details below.)
The tour then swings back-around to the States again for six more dates, before tying-off on 11 July in Atlanta.
Ye-haw.
How to get your tickets
Needless to say, with this being a global tour from one of the world’s biggest artists, getting tickets is all rather confusing (and will doubtless turn out pricier than you may have anticipated).
The first ticket drop comes via a BeyHive presale – being offered exclusively to fans who have previously signed up at Beyonce.com… So if your name’s not down already… Then you’ve missed the ‘sign up by 3 February’ cut-off.
Darn it.
The BeyHive-only presale – if you’ve signed up you’ll get an invite via email – will begin on 11 Feb at 12 pm EST (that’s 5 am UK) through to 11 am on 12 February (4 pm UK). Get more information at tour.beyonce.com.
However, you can still sign up for Ticketmaster’s presale event IF you sign up before 8 am EST (1pm UK) on 6 February. You can do so right now, ticketmaster.com. Don’t delay.
THAT will get you into the Ticketmaster ticket sale which opens on 13 February 12 pm EST (5 am UK) through to 10 pm EST (3 am UK) on 14 February.
Finally you can roll your sleeves up and muck in for the general sale which begins 14 February at 12 pm (that’s 5 am UK). Early details are at tour.beyonce.com.
And here’s the tour’s full routing (and tooting…)
Good luck, y’all.
US Dates (Part 1)
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
May 1 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
May 4 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
May 15 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
May 17 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
May 22 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
May 24 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
May 25 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
European Dates
June 5 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 7 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19 – Paris, France, Stade de France
June 21 – Paris, France, Stade de France
US Dates (Part 2)
June 28 – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
June 29 – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
July 4 – Washington, D.C. Northwest Stadium
July 7 – Washington, D.C. Northwest Stadium
July 10 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.