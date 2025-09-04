“I’ve always been a huge fan of relics. They look like they have a story to tell”: Charvel and Rick Graham team up for new Pro-Mod series signature model, featuring a distressed nitro finish in a cult classic Fender colour

Charvel has expanded its signature guitar lineup with the Rick Graham Pro-Mod DK24 2PT MPL, a guitar that pretty much nails the brand’s M.O. as the O.G. maker of hot-rodded Fender electrics.

This doozy of a Superstrat is quintessentially Charvel; built for speed, but kinda grown-up, too, what with the Gotoh 510 tremolo an arguably more elegant vibrato system than the engineering marvels coming out of the Floyd Rose workshop. It even has a nitrocellulose finish, as though some maniac wanted to soup-up a pre-CBS Strat for shred. Very nice.

This is Graham’s second signature model from Charvel. As he notes in the launch video, getting that first one was officially a BFD but in 2025 his needs as a player had evolved.

“This new Charvel has been a real journey. When my first model came out, it felt like a milestone,” he says. “It captured who I was at the time, what I needed, and what I wanted to say as a player. But time moves on, and so do we.”

And so Graham and Charvel put their heads together on a sequel. It arrives in Shell Pink, the Fender-owned high-performance brand borrowing the keys to its parent company’s paint room for that one, and it has been relic’d – heavily distressed, in fact, so much so that it reminds us of Henrik Danhage’s signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) (Image credit: Charvel)

Graham’s new model also shares Danhage’s reverse headstock. Another splodge of Fender DNA in this S-style guitar’s design is its licensed Stratocaster headstock, reversed a la, well, a la Danhage but Joe Perry is the player we first think of when we think reverse Strat headstock (okay, Hendrix too, but his was a reversed Stratocaster).

“A little nod to the players who lit the spark for me,” explains Graham.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Charvel)

Those who liked the first Graham signature Charvel should like this, but this is a subtly different electric guitar.

“We’ve kept the shape but this time we’ve gone for resonant alder,” he says. “There is still that lower-back scallop for comfort but it’s now paired with a super-fast maple neck. I’ve always been a huge fan of relics. They just look as though they have already lived a bit, like they have a story to tell.”

Showcasing the Pro-Mod Signature Rick Graham DK24 2PT CM | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Graham’s Charvel has the Dinky body shape that seats a Charvel custom humbucker at the bridge and two custom single-coils at the middle and neck positions, with five-way switching for covering most tone bases.

You get all the Pro-Mod contemporary refinements, such as the rolled fingerboard edges, Luminlay markers, the 12” to 16” compound radius fingerboard (Graham’s is maple), and the 24 frets are jumbo fat.

There’s a Graph Tech Tusq XL nut and a set of locking Charvel tuners to keep things stable.

The Rick Graham Pro-Mod DK24 2PT will set you back £1,399/$1,799 and that price includes a Charvel Multi-fit hard-shell gig bag. For more details, head over to Charvel.