“We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out”: Foreigner pitch to be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding band

Foreigner have made a cheeky offer to lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be the wedding band at their upcoming nuptials.

The band made the offer in an Instagram post, writing: “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out… and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

Foreigner in 1976. Left to Right: Ed Gagliardi, Mick Jones, Dennis Elliott, Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood (Image credit: Len DeLessio/Getty Images)

If the lovebirds do unexpectedly take the AOR veterans up on their kind offer, it’s likely to be a very different-looking band to the group that took the aforementioned hit to Number One around the world forty years ago.

These days, singer Lou Gramm only makes occasional appearances with the touring version of the group, and guitarist Mick Jones, who formed the band back in 1976 with ex-King Crimson man Ian McDonald, hasn’t played live with them since 2023, as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease.

The band have been on their farewell tour since 2023, but have yet to draw a line definitively under their career – indeed, they have UK dates in June next year at Manchester’s AO Arena and Wembley Arena.

As for what Foreigner fans think about the prospect of their band serenading Taylor Swift, well, they’re pretty split. "Y'all are too cool for them. C'mon," wrote one fan. "Don't reduce yourself to this," added another. "It's not too late to delete this nonsense," said a third.

Others though, took it in the spirit it was intended. “Wow this is amazing, what a gift!!! Hope they accept!! I definitely would!” wrote one enthusiastic individual, whilst another said: “I love this post as a fan from both. Make love, not war."



Taylor Swift has yet to make a public comment on the idea. She’s probably far too busy prepping her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which comes out on October 3.