"Please don't put it on the internet": Limp Bizkit tease new song with the help of a young drumming social media star

Limp Bizkit have teased a new song in a rather novel way, by involving a young drummer best known for being a social media star.

That drummer is one Kristina Rybalchenko, who is better known as Kriss_Drummer on TikTok. She's shared a new video of herself playing along to what sounds like it could be a Limp Bizkit track.

It certainly has Fred Durst on it, singing a chorus that consists of: ‘Hey Ladies!/ When you’re hot you’re hot/ When you’re not you’re not/ Hey Fellas!/ When you’re hot you’re hot/ When you’re not you’re not’.

Kristina does her thing. The track ends, Kristina quietens her cymbals and then it cuts to a door through which who should appear but...Fred Durst! Looking like he might be Kristina’s grandad about to complain that he can’t hear the telly because of that infernal racket from upstairs, he turns to the camera and says "Kristina, that's our new song. It's not out yet. How did you get that?"

He then points in her direction and says: "Please don't put it on the internet."

Yes, it’s cheesy as hell. But it’s kinda fun too.

As for a new Limp Bizkit album, there’s no news yet on when it might drop. We know they’ve been working on a follow up to 2021’s Still Sucks album. Late last year, Durst posted an update on the band’s Instagram Stories with drummer John Otto that read, ahem: “Oh shit, in the studio with John Otto … we ’bout to lay it down with those drumsticks dawg. Let’s get that funky funky. Let’s get that Limp Bizkit popping off.”

As for Kristina, over at her TikTok account she has amassed a collection of videos of her drumming along to tracks by the likes of Blink 182, Korn, Green Day, System Of A Down and The Offspring.