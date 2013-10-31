SubBass: making bass in Logic X with D.Ramirez

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013:Taken from the Subbass online course Making House in Logic X with D.Ramirez, we go into Logic X to see how one of the world's top producers makes his basslines, and the synths he likes to use.

In the lesson D with create a bassline with 3 of his favourite synths and then use one of Logic X's most exciting new features 'Track Stacks' to make the bass sound thick and fat. If you are into your house then you will love this lesson.

SubBass has a range of Ableton and Logic Music Production Courses on offer in their London studio suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced levels

SubBass also has a range of DJ Courses on offer, covering everything from vinyl to digital, that are also suitable for beginners through to advanced levels.

Can't make it to the studio in London? Then an Online Course is a great way of learning from home.

