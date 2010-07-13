How to program a Prodigy Full Throttle-style 'hollow' bass sound

Have a play with the patch so far. It's reminiscent of an old-school jungle sub bass, quite similar to the sound used in Trust Me by Roni Size. If you slide Env on the second row of the VCF section up to 20, it instantly starts to sound like an old rave sound, though not quite as punchy as the one used in Full Throttle. For garage vibes, push Envelope-1's Attack up to 50.