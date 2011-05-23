Free music software round-up: Week 88

free music software

Our latest freeware fiesta involves a maximizer, a processing tool that's designed to be used just before you start mixing and another old-school drum machine. Take your pick, or simply download all three.

Veemax

g200 VeeMax

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A new maximizer plug-in that's equipped with what the developer calls Inter Sample Peak processing. What this means is that the maximizing process is based on "not only digital value peaks but also hiding peaks of inter samples".

prefix

Variety Of Sound preFIX

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is a pre-mixing tool that's designed to clean up, fix and align audio tracks. It deals with overall frequency correction, phase alignment, spatial stereo field corrections and routing, and contains a gate/expander and a sidechain filtering path.

thedrumsource

Witech TheDrumSource

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Another new drum machine that looks like an old one, this is a sample-based rhythm box that comes with a built-in 16-step sequencer (this can store up to 24 sequences). You can import a wide range of file types and each drum has its own stereo output channel.