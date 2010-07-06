Free music software round-up: Week 53

Free music software

If you like music software and free stuff, you've come to the right place. We've already brought you a year's worth of downloads (has it really been that long?), but, as you'll see below, the new plug-in releases just keep on coming.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Minimal system instruments handmade echo

Minimal System Instruments HandMade Echo

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This "boutique delay/echo unit" is designed to emulate the sound of classic hardware models. The controls are simple - just feedback, delay and dry/wet knobs and a tempo sync button - so it'll appeal to anyone who wants a delay effect that doesn't require a lot of tweaking.

Mike norrish armchair guitarist 1.5

Mike Norrish Armchair Guitarist 1.5

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This plug-in, which was originally created for KVR's Developer Challenge 2009, enables you to use your video game guitar controller (one that's DirectInput compatible) as a MIDI controller for your DAW. This update fixes various issues and adds a couple of new features.

Lday athmonova

Lday Athmonova2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Yet another virtual analogue synth for the pile: this one gives you an oscillator, filter, LFO, three envelopes and overdrive/distortion, delay and stereo widening effects. As such, it doesn't really do much more than a hundred other synths, but give it a try and see how it fits.

