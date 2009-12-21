Free music software round-up: Week 36

Free music software 36

2009 has been a bumper year for free music software, and we close it with three more releases.

Native Instruments is treating us to a Holiday Selection of KoreSounds, while Psychic Modulation has released a free version of one of its synths. The line-up is completed by a 12-band graphic EQ.

Terry west twelve graphic equalizer

Terry West Twelve Graphic Equalizer

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The name refers to the fact that this graphic EQ has - you guessed it - 12 bands. It's said to be modelled on some famous hardware units, though Terry West doesn't specify which. There are actually three versions - Standard, Lite and Pro - though it appears that all are currently free.

Psychic modulation aethereal

Psychic Modulation Aethereal (free)

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Designed for producing evolving atmospheres and textures, this vector synth comes with more than 100 sounds and four wave oscillators. You can mix between these using the TransMixer, and there's also an Auto-Modulation section, two multi-stage filters, a dual delay and more. The freeware version is limited to two voices of polyphony and a single audio output.

Native instruments holiday selection 2009

Native Instruments Holiday Selection 2009

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

We've featured this in our advent calendar already, but for those who missed it, the 2009 Holiday Selection is a pack of 45 KoreSounds, each of which comes with eight morphable Sound Variations. It can be loaded into Kore 2 or the free Kore Player.