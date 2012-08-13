Free music software round-up: Week 116

free music software

Back after an unscheduled mid-summer break, our free music software round-up is once again on hand to point you in the direction of the latest gratis effects and instruments.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Solicto musica supertron

Solicto Musica SuperTron

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The info for this one's all in Spanish, but from what we can gather, it's a two-oscillator virtual analogue synth that comes with various typical features and something called the Step Modulator. If you want to find out more, perhaps your best bet is to check out the demo video.

SonicXTC filta crunch

SonicXTC Filta Crunch

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Filta Crunch recreates the popular studio insert effects chain of filter (a Moog-style one, in this case), tube amp and waveshaper. It can be used to "beef up kicks, add sizzle to a snare, or just add a bit of distortion to allow a vocal to cut through a mix". The waveshaper, meanwhile, promises to give the plug-in an extra dimension.

ToneBytes lo-fizer

ToneBytes Lo-Fizer

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Ten lo-fi effects devices are supplied in this rack-style plug-in and you can combine up to four of them at a time. This being the case, you should be able to create a wide range of effects, and all - we're assured - with just a few clicks.

Tok-Tok fratzoor and distel

Tok-Tok Fratzoor and Distel

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple of freebies that are designed to help you to create monosynth basslines. Fratzoor is an analogue-style step sequencer that comes with randomizers for pitch, velocity and trigger. Distel was originally created as the test synth for Fratzoor, but the developer believes that it turned out well enough to be released.

SonicXTC liquid verb

SonicXTC Liquid Verb

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Not just a reverb, but an emulation of the modulated reverb that you'll find in high-end studios. So it's reverb that's been seasoned with the likes of chorus, tremolo, vibrato or flanging.